San Antonio & Hill Country

Tourism has been good to San Antonio, and the sprawling city reciprocates with enough attractions to keep everyone entertained. In addition to its colorful, European-style River Walk, away from the traffic and lined with cafes and bars, it rewards visitors with a well-rounded array of museums, historic sites, theme parks and outdoor activities. The Alamo, the scene of the most famous battle in the fight for Texas' independence from Mexico, is a stalwart tourist favourite, while four other beautifully preserved Spanish missions lie within the city limits.

San Antonio also puts you in close proximity to the Hill Country, a beautiful region known for its wildflower-lined roadways, charming small towns, gorgeous wineries and, yes, hills. Fredericksburg is the most visited of the Hill Country towns, but the area is more about winding roads and stopping along the way than any particular destination.

Explore San Antonio & Hill Country

  • Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

    A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…

  • The Alamo

    For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…

  • River Walk

    The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…

  • McNay Art Museum

    This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…

  • Mission San José

    Known in its time as the Queen of the Missions, San José is certainly the largest and arguably the most beautiful of all the sites on the Mission Trail…

  • San Fernando Cathedral

    Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…

  • LBJ Ranch

    Run by the National Park Service, the beautiful LBJ Ranch preserves the sites where Lyndon B Johnson was born, lived and died. Explored on a 7-mile…

  • Lost Maples State Natural Area

    The foliage spectacle in October and November at Lost Maples is as colorful as any in New England. In fall, big-tooth maple trees turn shocking golds,…

  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas

    You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Fiesta Texas – this popular theme park has plenty of rides that you must be 'this tall' to enjoy. Of course, there are…

