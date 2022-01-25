Caddo Lake State Park is a good place to start your lake adventure. Take an interpretive hike through the cypress forest on the lake’s western edge. Or,…
Northeast Texas
Tall pine forests in Texas? Yep. This region northeast of Houston and east of Dallas is so filled with mixed hardwood and conifer forests, in fact, that it is known as the 'Piney Woods.' And that's not all that's a bit of a surprise in this part of the state. The Northeast was the area in Texas most attached to the ways of the Old South, and subsequently affected by the Civil War. You'll find a traditional Southern influence in accents, antebellum architecture and Southern food here.
Though lacking in jaw-dropping superlatives, the gently rolling wooded terrain provides plenty of low-key thrills for nature lovers, especially around Caddo Lake. Pretty, small towns, such as Kilgore and Nacogdoches, are enough to beguile any visitor with their classic central squares and stately brick buildings. Jefferson was once a riverboat town, and is undeniably still the biggest draw in the area.
Explore Northeast Texas
- CCaddo Lake State Park
Caddo Lake State Park is a good place to start your lake adventure. Take an interpretive hike through the cypress forest on the lake’s western edge. Or,…
- TTyler Municipal Rose Garden
Romantics, be prepared to swoon: home to the country’s biggest domestic supply of roses, Tyler is also home to this 14-acre garden with 38,000 plants in…
- CCamp Ford Historic Park
Camp Ford was the largest prisoner of war (POW) camp run by the Confederacy west of the Mississippi. Opened in 1863, it held over 5000 Union prisoners;…
- CCaddoan Mounds State Historic Site
Remnants of Texas’ Native American past are few and far between. So the 1200-year-old ceremonial mounds at Caddoan Mounds State Historic Site, just 25…
- OOak Grove Cemetery
This historic cemetery received its first customer in 1837 and was soon the preferred resting place for a variety of early Texas pioneers. Note how early…
- DDurst-Taylor House & Gardens
Get a sense of the simple life led by less-affluent farmers at c 1835 Durst-Taylor house. Docents grow gardens appropriate to the period here and…
- RRangerette Showcase & Museum
Oil is not the only kind of drilling Kilgore is famous for; the town also claims bragging rights as home to the world's oldest women's precision drill…
- MMission Tejas State Park
El Camino Real, the royal road connecting missions between Mexico City and current-day Louisiana, ran right through Nacogdoches. At Mission Tejas State…
- EEast Texas Oil Museum
Trace the town's boom – and bust – at the evocative East Texas Oil Museum, with vivid exhibits that do an admirable job re-creating the pre-oil discovery…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northeast Texas.
See
Caddo Lake State Park
Caddo Lake State Park is a good place to start your lake adventure. Take an interpretive hike through the cypress forest on the lake’s western edge. Or,…
See
Tyler Municipal Rose Garden
Romantics, be prepared to swoon: home to the country’s biggest domestic supply of roses, Tyler is also home to this 14-acre garden with 38,000 plants in…
See
Camp Ford Historic Park
Camp Ford was the largest prisoner of war (POW) camp run by the Confederacy west of the Mississippi. Opened in 1863, it held over 5000 Union prisoners;…
See
Caddoan Mounds State Historic Site
Remnants of Texas’ Native American past are few and far between. So the 1200-year-old ceremonial mounds at Caddoan Mounds State Historic Site, just 25…
See
Oak Grove Cemetery
This historic cemetery received its first customer in 1837 and was soon the preferred resting place for a variety of early Texas pioneers. Note how early…
See
Durst-Taylor House & Gardens
Get a sense of the simple life led by less-affluent farmers at c 1835 Durst-Taylor house. Docents grow gardens appropriate to the period here and…
See
Rangerette Showcase & Museum
Oil is not the only kind of drilling Kilgore is famous for; the town also claims bragging rights as home to the world's oldest women's precision drill…
See
Mission Tejas State Park
El Camino Real, the royal road connecting missions between Mexico City and current-day Louisiana, ran right through Nacogdoches. At Mission Tejas State…
See
East Texas Oil Museum
Trace the town's boom – and bust – at the evocative East Texas Oil Museum, with vivid exhibits that do an admirable job re-creating the pre-oil discovery…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northeast Texas
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.