Myles New

Hill Country

New York has the Hamptons, San Francisco has the wine country, and Texas has the Hill Country. Just an hour or two's drive from both Austin and San Antonio, the area is an easy day trip or weekend getaway, and its natural beauty paired with its easygoing nature has inspired more than a few early retirements.

Thanks to former First Lady Claudia Taylor Johnson – around here everyone calls her Lady Bird – each spring the highways are lined with stunning wildflowers that stretch for miles, planted as part of her Highway Beautification Act.

In addition to the bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes and black-eyed Susans, the Hill Country shirks Texas' reputation for being dry and flat, with rolling hills, oak trees, spring-fed creeks and flowing rivers. Those hills abound with small wineries, stylish B&Bs, lively dance halls and Instagram-ready geological wonders, from caverns to a grand granite dome. Gorgeous back roads connect them all.

Explore Hill Country

  • Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

    A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…

  • LBJ Ranch

    Run by the National Park Service, the beautiful LBJ Ranch preserves the sites where Lyndon B Johnson was born, lived and died. Explored on a 7-mile…

  • Lost Maples State Natural Area

    The foliage spectacle in October and November at Lost Maples is as colorful as any in New England. In fall, big-tooth maple trees turn shocking golds,…

  • Wildseed Farms

    To admire vast cultivated fields of color – especially between March and April, when wildflowers like orange Indian paintbrushes, deep-purple wine-cups…

  • C

    Cave Without a Name

    If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're…

  • N

    National Museum of the Pacific War

    The only US museum devoted exclusively to the Pacific War, in which over 100,000 American military personnel lost their lives, spreads through three sites…

  • H

    Hamilton Pool Preserve

    How gorgeous is the pool beneath Hamilton Creek, which spills over limestone outcroppings just upstream from the Pedernales River? Let's just say…

  • L

    Louise Hays City Park

    This 60-acre park may not be Kerrville's largest, but it's free and offers river access, shaded picnic tables, sports courts and barbecue pits. Also, as…

  • B

    Becker Vineyards

    Located 10 miles east of Fredericksburg, just off US 290, this is one of the state's most decorated wine producers. Its vineyard has 36 acres of vines and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hill Country.

  • See

    Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

    A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…

  • See

    LBJ Ranch

    Run by the National Park Service, the beautiful LBJ Ranch preserves the sites where Lyndon B Johnson was born, lived and died. Explored on a 7-mile…

  • See

    Lost Maples State Natural Area

    The foliage spectacle in October and November at Lost Maples is as colorful as any in New England. In fall, big-tooth maple trees turn shocking golds,…

  • See

    Wildseed Farms

    To admire vast cultivated fields of color – especially between March and April, when wildflowers like orange Indian paintbrushes, deep-purple wine-cups…

  • See

    Cave Without a Name

    If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're…

  • See

    National Museum of the Pacific War

    The only US museum devoted exclusively to the Pacific War, in which over 100,000 American military personnel lost their lives, spreads through three sites…

  • See

    Hamilton Pool Preserve

    How gorgeous is the pool beneath Hamilton Creek, which spills over limestone outcroppings just upstream from the Pedernales River? Let's just say…

  • See

    Louise Hays City Park

    This 60-acre park may not be Kerrville's largest, but it's free and offers river access, shaded picnic tables, sports courts and barbecue pits. Also, as…

  • See

    Becker Vineyards

    Located 10 miles east of Fredericksburg, just off US 290, this is one of the state's most decorated wine producers. Its vineyard has 36 acres of vines and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Hill Country

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.