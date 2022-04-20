A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…
Hill Country
New York has the Hamptons, San Francisco has the wine country, and Texas has the Hill Country. Just an hour or two's drive from both Austin and San Antonio, the area is an easy day trip or weekend getaway, and its natural beauty paired with its easygoing nature has inspired more than a few early retirements.
Thanks to former First Lady Claudia Taylor Johnson – around here everyone calls her Lady Bird – each spring the highways are lined with stunning wildflowers that stretch for miles, planted as part of her Highway Beautification Act.
In addition to the bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes and black-eyed Susans, the Hill Country shirks Texas' reputation for being dry and flat, with rolling hills, oak trees, spring-fed creeks and flowing rivers. Those hills abound with small wineries, stylish B&Bs, lively dance halls and Instagram-ready geological wonders, from caverns to a grand granite dome. Gorgeous back roads connect them all.
Explore Hill Country
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…
- LBJ Ranch
Run by the National Park Service, the beautiful LBJ Ranch preserves the sites where Lyndon B Johnson was born, lived and died. Explored on a 7-mile…
- Lost Maples State Natural Area
The foliage spectacle in October and November at Lost Maples is as colorful as any in New England. In fall, big-tooth maple trees turn shocking golds,…
- Wildseed Farms
To admire vast cultivated fields of color – especially between March and April, when wildflowers like orange Indian paintbrushes, deep-purple wine-cups…
- CCave Without a Name
If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're…
- NNational Museum of the Pacific War
The only US museum devoted exclusively to the Pacific War, in which over 100,000 American military personnel lost their lives, spreads through three sites…
- HHamilton Pool Preserve
How gorgeous is the pool beneath Hamilton Creek, which spills over limestone outcroppings just upstream from the Pedernales River? Let's just say…
- LLouise Hays City Park
This 60-acre park may not be Kerrville's largest, but it's free and offers river access, shaded picnic tables, sports courts and barbecue pits. Also, as…
- BBecker Vineyards
Located 10 miles east of Fredericksburg, just off US 290, this is one of the state's most decorated wine producers. Its vineyard has 36 acres of vines and…
