Three colorful glass pyramids form the focus of one giant entertainment complex. The Aquarium Pyramid showcases king penguins, fur seals and the largest array of sea horses in the world. The 10-story Rainforest Pyramid is a lush tropical jungle full of plants, birds, butterflies and a wonderful creepy-crawly bug exhibit. The Discovery Pyramid hosts traveling exhibits and some so-so space-related stuff.

Elsewhere on-site there are the requisite IMAX, 3-D and ride-film theaters. Outside, you can swim up to the artificial Palm Beach, get a thrill on the rope course and zip line, or take a boat ride on a replica paddle wheeler. Attraction tickets can be purchased a la carte (with adult/child price differences), a good idea if you don't think you'll do everything is a day pass. If you buy passes online, you'll save a few dollars over the gate price. To reach Moody Gardens, take 81st St from Seawall Blvd to Jones Rd, then turn left onto Hope Blvd.