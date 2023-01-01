Strand Historical District

Galveston

Strolling the historic Strand District will give you an appreciation of Galveston's glory days in the late-19th century. Commercial horse-drawn carriages clip-clop over historic trolley tracks, and past elaborate brick facades fronting Victorian-era buildings that now contain shops and restaurants. Informative markers identify various structures; look for the Grand 1894 Opera House, still in operation.

The former dock area just north of Harborside Dr has been converted to hold waterfront restaurants and museums.

