Housed in the 1895 Galveston Orphans' Home, this excellent museum displays documents and artifacts from the Bryan family's collection, covering state and local history. Look out for a Confederate soldier’s violin-shaped shotgun, complete with velvet case; western paintings by Frank Reaugh; and a diorama of miniature soldiers fighting the 1836 Battle of San Jacinto.

After your visit, you can buy a drink ($2 to $6) from the gift shop, and sit out in the grounds.