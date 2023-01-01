It's as impressive as it is sad: this never-used Saturn V rocket, a specimen of the most powerful rocket ever used by the US, which took astronauts to the moon, lies on its side in a hangar, just inside the Johnson Space Center. You can only see it on one of the Space Center’s tram tours. The close confines of the building make it hard to comprehend its full 363ft height, but you can still sense its incredible power.

This actual rocket was supposed to be used on the Apollo 18 moon mission, which was cancelled by the Nixon administration in 1970 even though the crew had been trained and equipment procured.