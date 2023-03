A quick drive from San Jacinto park, the 1914 battleship USS Texas served in WWI and WWII. Now moored next to the busy Buffalo Bayou ship channel, the ship is open for tours which let you see how seamen lived and fought 100 years ago. For warship buffs, it's a fascinating journey back in time. Note that the ship's hull is in dire need of structural repair and it may close at any time if funds can be found to save it.