Rehoused in a superb new facility 17 miles southeast of Houston, after its previous Galveston home was battered by Hurricane Ike in 2008, the Lone Star Flight Museum celebrates Texas aviation history. Its two hangars hold restored WWII warplanes like the ground-attack specialist Thunderbolt, alongside visiting aircraft that may include Russian MiG jet fighters. Would-be pilots can try their hands at flight simulators.

Many visitors combine the museum with a trip to the Space Center, 8 miles southeast.