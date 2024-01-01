Garten Verein

Galveston

Constructed in 1880 as a social club for the German residents of Galveston, the Garten Verein (garden club) dancing hall was once a center of the city's social life. One of the few survivors of the 1900 hurricane, it now sits forlorn in small Kempner Park. Interior access only for special events.

