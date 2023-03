Sixteen rides, two roller coasters, carnival games, and souvenir and snack kiosks: Landry's restaurant group packs a lot into its post-Ike redo of Galveston's historic, 1130ft Pleasure Pier. Hours vary drastically by season, so call to verify if you'll be visiting outside of summer. For a lower-key but similar set up – with a no-admission, a la carte option – we prefer the Kemah Boardwalk.