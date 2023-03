Some 10 miles southwest of downtown, swimmers will find a hard-packed white-sand beach far from the vacation rentals and tourists of town. This state park also has 6 miles of nature trails through the coastal dunes, salt marshes, bayous and mudflats that comprise its 2000 acres. Facilities are few and shade is rare, but it’s a lovely spot.

Fifty-three campsites with electricity and water (per night $25) and 10 water only ($15) are available.