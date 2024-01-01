Cibolo Nature Center

Hill Country

East of Main St, this small park has rewarding nature trails that wind through native Texan woods, marshland and along Cibolo Creek. Check the website for details about programming, from guided family hikes to the evening Thirst for Nature series that mixes learning with a bit of merry making. Stargazing with cosmic cocktails, anyone?

