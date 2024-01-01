East of Main St, this small park has rewarding nature trails that wind through native Texan woods, marshland and along Cibolo Creek. Check the website for details about programming, from guided family hikes to the evening Thirst for Nature series that mixes learning with a bit of merry making. Stargazing with cosmic cocktails, anyone?
Cibolo Nature Center
Hill Country
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.94 MILES
For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…
27.89 MILES
The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…
25.44 MILES
This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…
27.81 MILES
Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…
14.01 MILES
You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Fiesta Texas – this popular theme park has plenty of rides that you must be 'this tall' to enjoy. Of course, there are…
26.42 MILES
North of downtown near Trinity University, this 343-acre park is a great place to spend a family day. As well as the San Antonio Zoo, you'll find the…
9.08 MILES
If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're…
22.87 MILES
About halfway between San Antonio and New Braunfels, this national landmark cave is one of the state’s largest underground formations. Its name comes from…
Nearby Hill Country attractions
2.16 MILES
The popular Cascade Caverns include a 140ft-deep cave featuring giant stalagmites and stalactites and a 100ft waterfall, which you can see by taking the…
14.21 MILES
Thirty miles north of San Antonio, this exceptionally beautiful state park straddles a 9-mile stretch of the sparklingly clear, bald-cypress-tree-lined…
22.07 MILES
For a little perspective on bygone days in Bandera, stop by these displays of Western art, cowboy tchotchkes such as guns and branding irons, and …
22.27 MILES
SeaWorld San Antonio is home to both Shamu the 'killer' (orca) whale and Great White, an inverted 'heels-over-head' roller coaster. Loaded with…
8. Texas Transportation Museum
23.02 MILES
This modest, volunteer-run museum just northeast of the airport boasts full-size, miniature and indoor scale-model railroads. On the weekends hourly train…