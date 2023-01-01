Thirty miles north of San Antonio, this exceptionally beautiful state park straddles a 9-mile stretch of the sparklingly clear, bald-cypress-tree-lined Guadalupe River, and it’s great for canoeing and tubing. There are hiking, biking and equestrian trails through the park’s almost 2000 acres.

Two-hour guided tours of the nearby Honey Creek State Natural Area are included in the price of admission. Honey Creek is home to a wide variety of plants, animals and geology. The tours leave at 9am on Saturday from the Rust House, which will be on the right as you drive from Guadalupe River State Park's entrance gate toward the camping area.