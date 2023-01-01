Cave Without a Name

If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're harmless and just one of the many fascinating sights on the one-hour tour through six rooms. You'll see stalactites, stalagmites and formations named after food, including popcorn, grapes, eggs and bacon. It's quite amazing.

Moonshiners probably used the cave during Prohibition, but three brave kids in the 1930s were the first to explore the chambers and share their discovery – after climbing down by rope and ladders! One of them was Mary McGrath Curry, about six years old at the time, who went on to become a successful hand mathematician (she used a slide rule and formulas) for the US space program in the 1950s.

The woodsy area near the cave is open for tent camping and RVs (tent/RV $15/25). The last cave tour starts one hour before close.

From downtown follow E Blanco Rd east. Turn left onto Ranch Road 474 and follow it just over 5 miles north to Kreutzberg Rd. Turn right onto Kreutzberg Rd and follow it 3.5 miles to the entrance road to the cave.