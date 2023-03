To admire vast cultivated fields of color – especially between March and April, when wildflowers like orange Indian paintbrushes, deep-purple wine-cups and white-to-blue bluebonnets are at their peak – head 7 miles southeast of Fredericksburg on US 290. Aside from its magnificent blooms, Wildseed Farms has its own vineyard and wine-tasting room, plus a biergarten where you can enjoy snacks and drinks while savoring the flower-scented air on the patio.