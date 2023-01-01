Museum of Western Art

A nonprofit showcase of Western Americana, across the river 1.5 miles south of downtown. The quality and detail of the work, mostly paintings and bronze sculptures, is astounding; all depict scenes of cowboy or Native American life, or Western landscapes.

The museum also has a working-artist studio and a children's gallery spotlighting a pioneer family's journey west. The building itself is beautiful, with heavy timbers, stacked limestone walls, handmade mesquite parquet, and unique vaulted domes.