This 60-acre park may not be Kerrville's largest, but it's free and offers river access, shaded picnic tables, sports courts and barbecue pits. Also, as part of a $1.4 million renovation project completed in 2015, the city connected Louise Hays to Lehmann-Monroe Park for an additional 27 acres. The latter is home to a kiddie 'sprayground' and a dog park.