National Museum of the Pacific War

The only US museum devoted exclusively to the Pacific War, in which over 100,000 American military personnel lost their lives, spreads through three sites in downtown Fredericksburg. The huge George HW Bush Gallery, complementing gripping footage of the conflict with actual planes and submarines, is the place to learn the full story. The Admiral Nimitz Museum chronicles the career of Fredericksburg's most famous son, while the 2-acre indoor/outdoor Pacific Combat Zone spotlights PT (Patrol Torpedo) boats and military vehicles.

With so much to see, and think about, it's handy that tickets are good for two days.

The combat zone also offers reenactments – with landing craft and explosions – on scheduled weekends ($10). Check the online calendar for dates.