Where industry once roared, glassy condos now rise in the thin, walkable strip that is Belltown. The neighborhood gained a reputation for trend-setting nightlife (read: grunge) in the 1990s, but these days it’s more renowned for its 100-plus restaurants.

It's also near the Seattle Center, home of the Space Needle and former site of the legendary 1962 World's Fair. Today the green lawns and fountains attract, in equal measure, gawking tourists and families looking for a retreat from the bustle of downtown.