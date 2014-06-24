Welcome to Telluride

Surrounded on three sides by mastodon peaks, exclusive Telluride is quite literally cut off from the hubbub of the outside world. Once a rough mining town, today it’s dirtbag-meets-diva – mixing the few who can afford the real estate with those scratching out a slope-side living for the sport of it. The town center still has palpable old-time charm, though locals often villainize the recently developed Mountain Village, whose ready-made attractions have a touch of Vegas. Yet idealism remains the Telluride mantra. Shreds of paradise persist with the town's free box – where you can swap unwanted items (across from the post office) – the freedom of luxuriant powder days and the bonhomie of its infamous festivals.

$97.37 Outdoor Activities

La Plata Canyon Jeep Tours from Durango

Explore the spectacular La Plata Canyon and its beautiful U-formation created by glaciers on a Colorado jeep tour. Several small waterfalls and cascading rivers follow the rugged Jeep trails in the springtime along with lots of wildlife. On your guided jeep tour, you will see numerous wildflowers, high-alpine meadows and avalanche gullies. Following the La Plata River to La Plata City, an old mining town established in 1875, you’ll discover the remnants of old mining claims. Then, you’ll continue to the peak of Kennebec Pass at 12,000 feet above sea level (also above tree-line). Majestic mountain vistas can be seen all the way to Cortez and Telluride from the top of the pass. High mountain peaks, spruce-fir forests, river valleys, and high alpine-meadows can be observed from a bird’s eye view. The trip returns on the same route so that guests will be sure not to have missed anything.
Sport Ski Rental Package from Telluride

Sport Ski Rental Package from Telluride

Skip the hassle of going into a ski shop and enjoy our full service ski and snowboard shop. We deliver equipment rentals to over 37 North American Ski Resorts. Instead of traveling to a busy ski shop and waiting in line, have your expert ski technician deliver your equipment and get fitted in the comfort of your accommodations. If there are any issues during your rental, we will meet you to fix those problems anywhere that is convenient for you, including on the mountain. On the final day of your rental we will meet you at a time and place of your choosing to pick up your equipment.
Teen Ski Rental Package from Telluride

Performance Snowboard Rental from Telluride

Sport Snowboard Rental Package from Telluride

Freeride Ski Rental Package from Telluride

