Blair-Caldwell African American Museum

Tucked into the 3rd floor of a public library, this multimedia museum provides an excellent overview of the history of African Americans in the Rocky Mountain region – from migration and settlement to discrimination and achievements. Exhibits on Wellington Webb, Denver's first African American mayor, as well as Five Points, Denver's historically African American neighborhood, are particularly interesting.

Stop on the 2nd floor to peruse the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, an institution that provides much-needed resources on the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in the West.