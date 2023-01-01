(CM) AE92608Redline_CM01 Artists work at the new gallery/studio space RedLine in the RHINO art district on Friday, September 26, 2008. Seen from the main gallery, artist Jeff Page works in his studio space. Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Post (Photo By Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty

This remarkable contemporary arts center has a huge gallery space where work by emerging Coloradan artists is exhibited year-round. Fifteen artists in residence are hosted by RedLine each year, their studio space lining the gallery. Open to the public, it provides an opportunity for visitors to watch works of art being created. Various events promote similar community engagement, both inside and outside the center, with a focus on positive social change. Check the website for what's on.

