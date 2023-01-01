This remarkable contemporary arts center has a huge gallery space where work by emerging Coloradan artists is exhibited year-round. Fifteen artists in residence are hosted by RedLine each year, their studio space lining the gallery. Open to the public, it provides an opportunity for visitors to watch works of art being created. Various events promote similar community engagement, both inside and outside the center, with a focus on positive social change. Check the website for what's on.
Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty