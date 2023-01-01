This small visual-arts gallery presents between four and six different shows a year covering a variety of media. On the first Wednesday of each month at noon there's a 12-minute gallery talk.
Find it in the Anne & Jerome Fisher Fine Arts Building.
Philadelphia
This small visual-arts gallery presents between four and six different shows a year covering a variety of media. On the first Wednesday of each month at noon there's a 12-minute gallery talk.
Find it in the Anne & Jerome Fisher Fine Arts Building.