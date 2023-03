This green space, ringed by mainly Gothic Revival structures, is dotted with public art including a 1899 bronze of Benjamin Franklin by John Boyle; Split Button, a 1981 work by Claes Oldenburg; and a LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana.

Follow pedestrian Locust Walk from here through the heart of the U Penn campus to find another sculpture of Franklin, a 1987 bronze by George Lundeen (at the junction with 36th St), and the red painted steel Covenant by Alexander Liberman (at 39th St).