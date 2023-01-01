Institute of Contemporary Art

Worth a stop if you're in the area, this place usually hosts two exhibits at a time, from retrospectives to themed group shows. An impressive Virgil Marti chandelier hangs above the reception desk. Andy Warhol had his first solo show here back in 1965 and other artists who have been exhibited include Laurie Anderson, Robert Mapplethorpe, Agnes Martin and Cy Twombly.

The museum's exhibition spaces close, sometimes for weeks, between installations so check in advance before visiting. There's also a library, shop and coffee bar here.