Anne & Jerome Fisher Fine Arts Building

U Penn's magnificent library, completed in 1891, is one of the finest examples of the work of Frank Furness – hence it is also known as the Furness Building. The catalog and reading room is one of the most beautiful you will ever see, lit by clerestory windows and skylights and sporting a baronial fireplace.

In the building's basement there are sometimes exhibitions at the Harvey & Irwin Kroiz Gallery (9am to 4pm weekdays), which also houses architectural archives. You can also see art exhibitions here at the Arthur Ross Gallery.