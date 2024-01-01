Slought Foundation

Philadelphia

LoginSave

Be prepared for some serious artistic and academic theory at this conceptual art gallery, which supports worthy projects that might not otherwise find a home. One of its intriguing permanent (and interactive) installations is How to Get Started by John Cage (http://howtogetstarted.org).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Carpenters' Hall, Independence National Historical Park.

    Independence National Historical Park

    2.87 MILES

    This L-shaped Philadelphia park, bound by 6th, 2nd, Walnut and Arch Sts, protects and honors the institutions that formed the foundation of the United…

  • Exterior of the Philadelphia Art Museum entrance at night. 181142415 Square, Clear Sky, Architectural Feature, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Night, Dusk, Travel locations, Sky, Art Museum, Star - Space, Building Exterior, Museum, Famous Place, Architectural Column, Architecture, Philadelphia - Pennsylvania, Outdoors, No People, Photography, Star, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, North America, Greek Culture, Neo-Classical, Column, Built Structure, USA

    Philadelphia Museum of Art

    1.42 MILES

    The premier cultural institution in Philadelphia, this epic art museum would stand out even without Rocky's famous antics on the east steps. Every visitor…

  • The Barnes Foundation Art Museum facade, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

    Barnes Foundation

    1.7 MILES

    Since 2012, Dr Albert C Barnes' eye-popping collection of artworks – predominantly focused on French masterpieces from the late 19th and early 20th…

  • Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 276721013 america, usa, park, blue, travel, landmark, sky, pennsylvania, vintage, carriage, old, hall, philadelphia, building, american, historic, tower, national, united, states, independence, clock

    Independence Hall

    2.86 MILES

    The 'birthplace of American government', this modest, early 18th-century Georgian building is where delegates from the 13 colonies met to approve the…

  • NOVEMBER 18, 2016: customers shopping at the Reading Terminal Market. 1143691526 aisle, america, american, attraction, city, crowd, cuisine, culinary, culture, customers, deli, destination, famous, food, grocery, hall, historic, historical, indoors, inside, landmark, market, marketplace, pa, pennsylvania, people, philadelphia, philly, place, reading, sandwiches, scene, scenery, scenic, shop, sightseeing, snacks, stalls, states, store, street, terminal, tourist, traditional, travel, united, urban, usa, vendor, view

    Reading Terminal Market

    2.35 MILES

    Getting the balance just right between food shopping hub and dining destination, Reading Terminal Market opened way back in 1893 and it's been a…

  • The Egyptian Hall at the Masonic Temple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Masonic Temple

    2.15 MILES

    Although the fortress-like exterior of this 1873 building is pretty impressive, it's the spectacular interiors – which took a further 15 years to complete…

  • Philadelphia City Hall

    City Hall

    2.11 MILES

    Completed in 1901 following 30 years of construction, City Hall takes up a whole block, and at 548ft is the world's tallest structure without a steel…

  • Museum of the American Revolution

    Museum of the American Revolution

    3.08 MILES

    This impressive, multimedia-rich museum will have you virtually participating in the American Revolution; interactive dioramas and 3-D experiences take…

View more attractions

Nearby Philadelphia attractions

1. Masjid Al-Jamia

0.27 MILES

This mosque is housed in a 1920s Spanish Revival–Moorish building that was originally the Commodore Cinema.

2. Institute of Contemporary Art

0.46 MILES

Worth a stop if you're in the area, this place usually hosts two exhibits at a time, from retrospectives to themed group shows. An impressive Virgil Marti…

3. Woodlands

0.49 MILES

This National Historic Landmark is a 54-acre cemetery that was once the country seat of William Hamilton, who hailed from a family of wealthy colonial…

4. LoLa 38

0.53 MILES

This creative arts project operates out of the old bank building on the small triangle of land at the intersection of Lancaster Ave, Powelton Ave and 38th…

5. Spiral Q at Art on the Avenue

0.53 MILES

The creative body Spiral Q's collection of giant puppets, banners, flags, signs etc are on display at this space that is occasionally open for events –…

6. Clark Park

0.54 MILES

Established in 1895, this 9-acre park is named after the former landowner Clarence H Clark, who was the first president of the First National Bank of…

7. Blanche P Levy Park

0.56 MILES

This green space, ringed by mainly Gothic Revival structures, is dotted with public art including a 1899 bronze of Benjamin Franklin by John Boyle; Split…