Slought Foundation

Be prepared for some serious artistic and academic theory at this conceptual art gallery, which supports worthy projects that might not otherwise find a home. One of its intriguing permanent (and interactive) installations is How to Get Started by John Cage (http://howtogetstarted.org).
