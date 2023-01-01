Established in 1895, this 9-acre park is named after the former landowner Clarence H Clark, who was the first president of the First National Bank of Philadelphia. Near the park's Baltimore Ave end is the 1890 statue of Dickens & Little Nell by Francis Edwin Elwell. Public statues of the author are very rare as Dickens' will stipulated that there be no monuments or memorials of him.

A farmers' market is held here every Saturday from 10am to 2pm year-round, and on Thursdays from 2pm until 7pm in the summer.