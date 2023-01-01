This National Historic Landmark is a 54-acre cemetery that was once the country seat of William Hamilton, who hailed from a family of wealthy colonial lawyers and politicians. Two of Hamilton's 18th-century buildings stand in the grounds surrounded by elaborate Victorian funerary monuments and the shady trees he planted as part of his desire to craft an ideal English landscape.

Many of Philadelphia's notable figures are buried here including the artist Thomas Eakins and the surgeon Samuel David Gross, whom Eakins famously painted in The Gross Clinic.