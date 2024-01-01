Krishna P Singh Center for Nanotechnology

Philadelphia

One of the most striking pieces of contemporary architecture that's part of U Penn's campus is this 2013 building designed by Weiss/Manfredi. A series of interlocking glass buildings set at angles includes a dramatic cantilevered box suspended three stories over the grassy courtyard, which includes Tony Smith's painted steel sculpture We Lost.

