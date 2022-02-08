Beautiful rehabilitated gardens are the highlight of this unusual state park, 4 miles southwest of Charleston. Louis Simpson, a shipping and lumber…
Southern Oregon Coast
The flip side of its northern coastal counterpart, Oregon's southern coast is further from the major inland metropolises and consequently gets less attention, less traffic and more solitude. Much of the coastline here is nearly pristine, with a wild and dramatic feel. Beautiful clean rivers gush from inland mountainsides down to the sea, offering exceptional salmon and steelhead fishing along with boating recreation. Life is laid-back and subdued; if you find a sandy beach at the end of a hiking trail, chances are you'll have it to yourself.
The southern coast is slowly attracting a finer class of tourism, with world-class golf courses and amazing gourmet restaurants – if that's what you're looking for. Harboring a milder climate (and less precipitation) than the north has its advantages as well, and the scenic drives – especially from Port Orford to Brookings – boast some of the most memorable coastal views you'll ever set eyes on.
Explore Southern Oregon Coast
- SShore Acres State Park
Beautiful rehabilitated gardens are the highlight of this unusual state park, 4 miles southwest of Charleston. Louis Simpson, a shipping and lumber…
- SSamuel H Boardman State Park
Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…
- CCape Blanco State Park
Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking…
- WWashed Ashore Gallery & Workshop
This tiny but cool gallery features gigantic sculptures made from trash washed up from the sea. Walk through a life-sized whale skeleton made from plastic…
- SSouth Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve
Charleston sits at the mouth of South Slough, a tidal river basin that turns into a vast, muddy estuary full of wildlife. Four miles south of Charleston…
- SSunset Bay State Park
Three miles southwest of town on Cape Arago Hwy, this state park is nestled in a small, protected bay that once served as a safe harbor for fishing boats,…
- HHumbug Mountain State Park
Six miles south of Port Orford, mountains edge down to the ocean, and the heavily wooded Humbug Mountain rises 1750ft from the surf. When European…
- PPort Orford Heads State Park
A short drive along Coast Guard Rd leads to this state park, which has the best location in town. A couple of 20-minute loop trails offer fine panoramic…
- CCape Arago State Park
About 5 miles south of Charleston at blustery Cape Arago you can scan the horizon for whales, seals and watch ships passing into Coos Bay. The 0.2-mile…
See
