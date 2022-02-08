Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southern Oregon Coast

The flip side of its northern coastal counterpart, Oregon's southern coast is further from the major inland metropolises and consequently gets less attention, less traffic and more solitude. Much of the coastline here is nearly pristine, with a wild and dramatic feel. Beautiful clean rivers gush from inland mountainsides down to the sea, offering exceptional salmon and steelhead fishing along with boating recreation. Life is laid-back and subdued; if you find a sandy beach at the end of a hiking trail, chances are you'll have it to yourself.

The southern coast is slowly attracting a finer class of tourism, with world-class golf courses and amazing gourmet restaurants – if that's what you're looking for. Harboring a milder climate (and less precipitation) than the north has its advantages as well, and the scenic drives – especially from Port Orford to Brookings – boast some of the most memorable coastal views you'll ever set eyes on.

Explore Southern Oregon Coast

  • S

    Shore Acres State Park

    Beautiful rehabilitated gardens are the highlight of this unusual state park, 4 miles southwest of Charleston. Louis Simpson, a shipping and lumber…

  • S

    Samuel H Boardman State Park

    Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…

  • C

    Cape Blanco State Park

    Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking…

  • W

    Washed Ashore Gallery & Workshop

    This tiny but cool gallery features gigantic sculptures made from trash washed up from the sea. Walk through a life-sized whale skeleton made from plastic…

  • S

    Sunset Bay State Park

    Three miles southwest of town on Cape Arago Hwy, this state park is nestled in a small, protected bay that once served as a safe harbor for fishing boats,…

  • H

    Humbug Mountain State Park

    Six miles south of Port Orford, mountains edge down to the ocean, and the heavily wooded Humbug Mountain rises 1750ft from the surf. When European…

  • P

    Port Orford Heads State Park

    A short drive along Coast Guard Rd leads to this state park, which has the best location in town. A couple of 20-minute loop trails offer fine panoramic…

  • C

    Cape Arago State Park

    About 5 miles south of Charleston at blustery Cape Arago you can scan the horizon for whales, seals and watch ships passing into Coos Bay. The 0.2-mile…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Oregon Coast.

  • See

    Shore Acres State Park

    Beautiful rehabilitated gardens are the highlight of this unusual state park, 4 miles southwest of Charleston. Louis Simpson, a shipping and lumber…

  • See

    Samuel H Boardman State Park

    Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…

  • See

    Cape Blanco State Park

    Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking…

  • See

    Washed Ashore Gallery & Workshop

    This tiny but cool gallery features gigantic sculptures made from trash washed up from the sea. Walk through a life-sized whale skeleton made from plastic…

  • See

    Sunset Bay State Park

    Three miles southwest of town on Cape Arago Hwy, this state park is nestled in a small, protected bay that once served as a safe harbor for fishing boats,…

  • See

    Humbug Mountain State Park

    Six miles south of Port Orford, mountains edge down to the ocean, and the heavily wooded Humbug Mountain rises 1750ft from the surf. When European…

  • See

    Port Orford Heads State Park

    A short drive along Coast Guard Rd leads to this state park, which has the best location in town. A couple of 20-minute loop trails offer fine panoramic…

  • See

    Cape Arago State Park

    About 5 miles south of Charleston at blustery Cape Arago you can scan the horizon for whales, seals and watch ships passing into Coos Bay. The 0.2-mile…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Southern Oregon Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.