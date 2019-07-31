Northeastern Oregon

Some of the prettiest, weirdest and wildest landscapes in all of Oregon are here in the vast northeast. From deep canyons to woodsy forests, from empty plains to rock formations that look like the surface of Mars, prepare to be impressed. Also, prepare to drive very long distances between things. There's plenty of room in this part of the state for daydreaming.

Explore Northeastern Oregon

  • P

    Painted Hills Unit

    Because no cap rock protects them, the Painted Hills have eroded into low-slung, colorfully banded hills that were originally formed about 30 million…

  • T

    Thomas Condon Paleontology Center

    This excellent paleontology center is 2 miles north of Hwy 26 at Sheep Rock Unit. The well-presented displays include a three-toed horse and petrified…

  • E

    Eagle Cap Wilderness

    Glacier-ripped valleys, high mountain lakes and marble peaks are some of the rewards that long-distance hikers find on overnight treks into the beautiful…

  • H

    Hells Canyon Dam

    Hells Canyon's most spectacular scenery is perhaps along Snake River, following 25 miles of paved road (Idaho's Rte 454) toward Hells Canyon Dam; here…

  • S

    Sheep Rock Unit

    Featuring the most walks and hikes of the three John Day fossil-bed units, Sheep Rock is also closest to the paleontology center. Above loom majestic,…

  • K

    Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site

    Don't miss this site, located in an 1865 building that served primarily as an apothecary for the noted Chinese herbalist and doctor Ing Hay. It was also a…

  • S

    Strawberry Mountain Wilderness

    Named for the wild strawberries that thrive on its mountain slopes, the Strawberry Range is covered with ponderosa and lodgepole pines growing on glacier…

  • H

    Hat Point

    High above Snake River, the Hat Point fire lookout tower (elevation 6982ft) offers great views. On each side of the canyon, mountains soar toward 10,000ft…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northeastern Oregon.

