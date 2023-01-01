Children's Museum of Manhattan

This small museum features interactive exhibits scaled down for the 0 to 10-year-old set, including toddler discovery programs and exhibits that stimulate play, such as perennial favorites like the Talking Dragon, Dora the Explorer–themed rooms and an 8ft mural wall for fingerpainting. The outdoor seasonal Dynamic H₂O water exhibits shed light on NYC's aqueduct and watershed system.

It’s a bit pricey and not very exciting for the big kids, but it can be a rainy-day saver if you’re traveling with antsy toddlers. Kids younger than 12 months get free admission. The museum is moving to bigger and better digs on W 96th St at Central Park West by 2023.