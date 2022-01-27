Owned by the eponymous Hollywood studio, the MGM Grand casino and hotel liberally borrows Tinsel Town's themes. Flashing LED screens and computerized…
Southern Nevada
Dustier and drier than Nevada's northern half, the south reels in over 40 million visitors per year, lured by the mythology of Las Vegas as the place to leave your troubles behind and even strike it rich. Although Vegas is far from a naturalist's vision of America, geologic treasures can be found in the wind- and water-carved landscapes of Red Rock Canyon and the Valley of Fire, reachable as day trips from the Strip's surreal facsimiles of ancient Rome, Paris and New York.
Escape the summer heat on the shores of Lake Mead. Here, pre-dating all of Vegas' wacky human-made wonders, the Hoover Dam is a marvel of 1930s engineering. In winter, it's even possible to ski the slopes of Lee Canyon before hitting the Strip.
Further afield, daring desert dreamers are drawn to gold-rush ghost towns like Beatty and Goldfield, while ufologists hover brazenly around top-secret USAF Area 51.
Explore Southern Nevada
- MGM Grand
Owned by the eponymous Hollywood studio, the MGM Grand casino and hotel liberally borrows Tinsel Town's themes. Flashing LED screens and computerized…
- The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
Vegas has many buildings more than 20 storeys tall, but only Stratosphere (now officially The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, but still 'the Strat' to…
- Mandalay Bay
Angular and glittering gold, massive Mandalay Bay flanks the far south end of the Strip. It's the first resort many visitors lay eyes on as they roll into…
- LINQ Promenade
Running between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, the LINQ Promenade is a partially-covered outdoor pedestrian walkway…
- Mob Museum
The myth and mystique of mobsters from Bugsy Siegel to Al Capone get the museum treatment inside a hulking Downtown courthouse where real gangsters sat…
- Aria
We’ve seen this symbiotic relationship before (think giant hotel anchored by a mall ‘concept’), but the way that this futuristic-feeling complex places a…
- Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace claims that its smartly renovated casino floor has more million-dollar slots than anywhere in the world, but its claims to fame are far…
- Venetian
The Venetian's regal 120,000-sq-ft casino has marble floors, hand-painted ceiling frescoes and 120 table games, including a high-limit lounge and an…
- Valley of Fire State Park
It's about 50 miles from Downtown Las Vegas to the Valley of Fire State Park visitor center. Make the center your first port of call to find out how best…
