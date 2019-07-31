Popular with a well-to-do older crowd, this high-end local's casino is only a short drive from the Strip, but feels worlds away.
Summerlin
Northwest of Downtown, Summerlin's network of affluent villages (www.summerlin.com), backed by mountains, ringed by reserves and linked by multipurpose trails, has a decidedly slower pace. The area's Sun City was Vegas' first planned 'active adult community,' an extension of the eponymous project in Arizona that put founder Del Webb on the cover of Time Magazine. Connected to the action by the Summerlin Pkwy, Summerlin might lack the excitement of the Strip, but it doesn't skimp on fine dining, high-end shopping, quality accommodations or natural beauty.
Popular with a well-to-do older crowd, this high-end local's casino is only a short drive from the Strip, but feels worlds away.