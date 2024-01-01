Beaman Park

Nashville

A creek, a hollow and a thick forest are your scenic distractions on a hike through this pleasantly rugged park 15 miles north of downtown. You won't have total isolation, but it does feel less crowded than other Nashville parks. Beaman features 5 miles of hiking on three trails. Leashed dogs OK.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum August 1, 2014 in Nashville, TN. It opened in 1961 and preserves the evolving history and traditions of country music.

    Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

    9.71 MILES

    This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…

  • RCA Studio B

    Historic RCA Studio B

    9.57 MILES

    One of Music Row's most historic studios, this is where Elvis, the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton all recorded numerous hits. The latter did a little…

  • 500px Photo ID: 109216371 - Sunset from the Natchez Trace Highway near Nashville.

    Natchez Trace Parkway

    16.3 MILES

    A beautiful day trip or extended road trip from Nashville, the Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 444 miles through three states until reaching its eponymous…

  • National Museum of African American Music

    National Museum of African American Music

    9.51 MILES

    The National Museum of African American Music tells the story of the impact that African American culture has had on music around the world, from gospel to…

  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE-FEBRUARY 4, 2015: The Grand Ole Opry is a landmark in Nashville, Tennessee that beckons country music fans from around the world.; Shutterstock ID 252407671; Your name (First / Last): Trisha Ping; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editoria; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/Online Editorial/Trisha Ping/Nashville

    Grand Ole Opry House

    11.93 MILES

    This unassuming modern brick building seats 4400 for the Grand Ole Opry multiple times per week. Daytime backstage guided tours are offered every 15…

  • Double Arch Bridge at Natchez Trace Parkway near Franklin, TN

    Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge

    19.74 MILES

    For a photogenic view of this graceful double-arch bridge, pull into the Birdsong Hollow overlook, about 4 miles south of the northern terminus of the…

  • Cumberland Park

    Cumberland Park

    9.71 MILES

    This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area…

