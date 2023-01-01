Don't be surprised if your tour guide strums an original song on his or her guitar while you explore Fontanel Mansion, the former home of country-music superstar Barbara Mandrell. The house, constructed of pines trucked in from Montana, is the largest log cabin in the world.

While it might sound a tad hokey, and the admission price is a bit steep, the tour offers a fascinating look at the personal life of a country legend, the country-music industry and an architecturally compelling house. The sprawling Fontanel complex holds an amphitheater, a distillery, a small inn, hiking trails, a greenway and a zip line. Mansion tours last 1¼ hours; reservations are recommended.