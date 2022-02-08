This nonprofit organization offers an alternative for ‘pest’ grizzlies facing extermination and captive-born wolves that can't survive in the wild. Here…
West Yellowstone
The rambling town of West Yellowstone is smack in the middle of some of the best hiking, fishing, sightseeing and hunting in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. As a gateway town, it's necessary and there's a sprinkling of attractions. It's only 90 miles from Bozeman and 32 miles from Old Faithful, making it an almost ideal base from which to explore the park and countryside – but not quite.
As Yellowstone National Park's busiest entrance – admitting over 1.8 million visitors per year, more than twice as many as the next-most popular south entrance – traffic here can come to a standstill throughout town as everyone funnels through the gates. The town itself holds few charms, filled as it is with uninspiring, overbooked restaurants and cheap souvenir shops. If you do stay here, get up and get out early before the rest of Montana and Idaho arrive.
Explore West Yellowstone
- GGrizzly & Wolf Discovery Center
This nonprofit organization offers an alternative for ‘pest’ grizzlies facing extermination and captive-born wolves that can't survive in the wild. Here…
- OOregon Short Line Railway Car
This wonderfully preserved 1903 Pullman car, once used by railroad executives, perfectly sums up the golden age of Western travel. Decked out in velvet,…
- EEagle’s Store
Grab an old-fashioned soda at the antique 1910 fountain while stocking up on a motley collection of fishing supplies and cowboy hats at this century-old…
- YYellowstone Historic Center
Housed in the 1909 Union Pacific depot, this small museum explores early stagecoach and rail travel. Look for the highly unstable-looking early snowmobile…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Yellowstone.
See
Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center
This nonprofit organization offers an alternative for ‘pest’ grizzlies facing extermination and captive-born wolves that can't survive in the wild. Here…
See
Oregon Short Line Railway Car
This wonderfully preserved 1903 Pullman car, once used by railroad executives, perfectly sums up the golden age of Western travel. Decked out in velvet,…
See
Eagle’s Store
Grab an old-fashioned soda at the antique 1910 fountain while stocking up on a motley collection of fishing supplies and cowboy hats at this century-old…
See
Yellowstone Historic Center
Housed in the 1909 Union Pacific depot, this small museum explores early stagecoach and rail travel. Look for the highly unstable-looking early snowmobile…
Guidebooks
Learn more about West Yellowstone
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.