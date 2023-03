Open since 1841, ‘St Aug’s’ is the oldest African American Catholic church in the country, a place where Creoles, émigrés from St Domingue and free persons of color could worship shoulder to shoulder, even as separate pews were designated for slaves. Call ahead to see if it’s possible to arrange a visit. Don’t miss the Tomb of the Unknown Slave, fashioned to resemble a grim cross assembled from chain links.