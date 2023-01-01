New Orleans African American Museum

This small museum is in the midst of a $6-million renovation and is closed to visitors, although it still offers Tremé-based walking tours. Before closing, the museum displayed an eclectic mix of exhibits mainly dating from the slavery and Reconstruction eras. Its location alone makes the spot of interest: the Meilleur-Goldthwaite House, aka the Tremé Villa, is the site of the city’s first brickyard and an exemplar of the Creole architectural style. In the back are restored shotgun houses and slave quarters.