Voodoo Spiritual Temple

Mexican crucifix? Check. Tibetan mandala? Ditto. Balinese Garuda? Why not? Miriam William’s voodoo temple is a mash-up of global religions, New Age mysticism, and, of course, voodoo. The temple is big on the tour-group circuit and it can be entertaining to watch Miriam give her lectures on life, the universe and everything else. Some think her enlightening, others find her rambling. She doesn't keep set hours, so you should call ahead and bank on visiting before 5pm (she tends to close up around then).