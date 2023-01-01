Backstreet Cultural Museum

Mardi Gras Indian suits grab the spotlight with dazzling flair – and finely crafted detail – in this informative museum examining the distinctive elements of African American culture in New Orleans. The museum isn’t terribly big (it’s the former Blandin’s Funeral Home), but if you have any interest in the suits and rituals of Mardi Gras Indians, as well as second-line parades and Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs (the local African American community version of civic associations), you should stop by.

The guided tours are usually great, but sometimes feel rushed, so be sure to ask lots of questions. Ask for information about upcoming Second Lines so you can check one out firsthand.