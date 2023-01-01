In Louis Armstrong Park, Congo Sq was a Sunday gathering spot for slaves under the French Code Noir. For one day of the week, the enslaved could sing the songs and practice the cultural traditions of the continent they were exiled from. This was the groundwork of a uniquely New Orleanian link to Africa and much of the city's most iconic food, music and culture has been built on that foundation.

Today Congo Sq is marked by a few stylized statues and sculptures of the city's musical heritage and heroes. The space is also a major jumping-off point for protest marches, rallies and Second Lines.