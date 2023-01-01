Many New Orleans buildings owe their existence, either directly or by design, to James Gallier Sr and Jr, who added Greek Revivalist, British and American accents to the Quarter’s French, Spanish and Creole architectural mélange. In 1857, Gallier Jr began work on this town house, which incorporates all of the above elements. The period furniture is lovely; not so much are the intact slave quarters out back – once you see these, you’ll recognize them throughout the French Quarter.