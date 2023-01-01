This 1826 Greek Revival house is named for its two most famous former inhabitants. Confederate General Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard commanded the artillery battery that fired the first shots at Fort Sumter in Charleston, SC, starting the Civil War. Frances Parkinson Keyes wrote 51 novels, many set in New Orleans (and many that had, let's say, not the most sympathetic depictions of African Americans, Jews, Italians and Irish). Her collection of some 200 dolls and folk costumes is on display.

The home itself is drop-dead gorgeous – a classic French Quarter center-hall mansion that drips with historic beauty. Frequent events such as weddings are held here.