The headquarters of the Jazz National Historic Park has educational music programs on most days. Many rangers are musicians and knowledgeable lecturers, and their presentations discuss musical developments, cultural changes and musical techniques in relation to the broad subject of jazz. Live music happens Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can pick up a self-guided walking tour map of jazz sites from this office – the tour can also be downloaded from their website.
New Orleans Jazz National Historic Park
French Quarter
