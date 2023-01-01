One of the few surviving French Colonial buildings in New Orleans, this lovely convent is worth a tour for its architectural virtues and its small museum of Catholic bric-a-brac. After a five-month voyage from Rouen, France, 12 Ursuline nuns arrived in New Orleans in 1727. The Ursuline had a missionary bent, but achieved their goals through advancing the literacy rate of women of all races and social levels; their school admitted French, Native American and African American girls.