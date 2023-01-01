New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old US Mint

The Mint, a blocky Greek Revival structure, is the only building of its kind to have printed both US and Confederate currency. Today it is home to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, with rotating exhibits on local jazz history and culture. It also contains the Louisiana Historical Center, an archive of manuscripts, microfiche and records related to the state. New Orleans Jazz National Historic Park hosts concerts here on weekday afternoons; check in at its office to see who is playing or visit the museum's website.