The 1850 House is one of the apartments in the lower Pontalba Building. Madame Micaëla Pontalba, aristocratic daughter of Don Andrés Almonaster y Roxas, built these long rows of red-brick apartments flanking the upper and lower portions of Jackson Sq. Today, volunteers from the Friends of the Cabildo give tours of the apartment (every 45 minutes or so, assuming docents are available), which includes the central court and servants’ quarters. There are period furnishings throughout. A self-guided tour is fine too.